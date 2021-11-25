Pinterest settles lawsuit alleging racial and gender discrimination, report says

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Pinterest settled a lawsuit alleging discrimination against racial minorities and women in its workplace, the New York Times and NBC News reported Wednesday. The image-sharing social media site also pledged to spend $50 million to promote diversity, they noted, but further financial details of the settlement weren't revealed.

Company shareholders apparently accused the board of directors of failing to react to the culture of discrimination that had developed.

The allegations arose after former employees Ifeoma Ozoma and Aerica Shimizu Banks, both of whom are Black women, said in June 2020 that they'd been subject to racial discrimination and faced retaliation after raising concerns about unfair pay.

Two months after that, former chief operating officer Francoise Brougher sued Pinterest for allegedly excluding her from important decisions after refusing to "take a back seat to her male peers." The company settled Brougher's suit for $22.5 million last December.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on this week's settlement.