Notorious ransomware group knocked offline, according to report

Getty

A coalition of government and private cybersecurity experts apparently turned the tables on REvil, hacking the ransomware group and forcing it offline, according to a Reuters report.

According to the report, which cites three private sector cyber experts working with the US and one former official, the crime group's "Happy Blog" website, which had been used to leak victim data and extort companies, is no longer available.

Cybercriminals tied to the Russian-led criminal gang were responsible for a May cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that caused gas shortages on the East Coast. The attackers also used encryption software called DarkSide, which was developed by REvil associates. And REvil, itself, was responsible for an attack that shutdown meatpacker JBS USA.

Tom Kellermann, head of cybersecurity strategy for VMWare, tells Reuters that the FBI, other federal agencies and "like-minded countries" stopped the group from victimizing additional companies. Kellermann also serves an adviser to the Secret Service on cybercrime investigations.

Reuters also cites a post in a cybercrime forum from a leadership figure known as "0_neday," who had helped restart REvil's operations after an earlier shutdown. That person said in their post that the group's servers had been compromised.

When asked by Reuters, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council declined to comment on the operation specifically.

"Broadly speaking, we are undertaking a whole of government ransomware effort, including disruption of ransomware infrastructure and actors, working with the private sector to modernize our defenses, and building an international coalition to hold countries who harbor ransom actors accountable," the spokesperson told Reuters.

The FBI also declined a Reuters request for comment.