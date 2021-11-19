Nearly one in 10 people admit to using stalkerware, survey says

Nearly one in 10 people have installed stalkerware on their partner's phone, according to the results of a new survey.

In addition, about 30% of those polled by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky said they don't have a problem with the secret monitoring software. And of those that say they're OK with stalkerware, 64% said they'd use it themselves if they thought their partner was being unfaithful.

Stalkerware is commercially available software that hides on a device and provides remote access to a variety of personal data, such as device location, browser history and text messages, often making it a tool in abusive relationships.

Kaspersky commissioned the survey, which polled 20,000 people in 21 countries, to mark the two-year anniversary of the Coalition Against Stalkerware. The coalition includes more than 40 members joined by the goal of stopping the online abuse. They include cybersecurity companies, privacy advocates, international law enforcement and academia.