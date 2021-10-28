Microsoft to partner with community colleges for cybersecurity jobs

Getty

Microsoft will partner with community colleges to recruit and train 250,000 people for cybersecurity jobs over the next three years in an effort to address the continued workforce shortage in the industry.

As part of the effort announced Thursday, Microsoft will supply "tens of millions of dollars," along with help with curriculums and faculty training.

"This is an opportunity for us to get started, not a ceiling of what we will do," Microsoft President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith said during on online press conference. He added that after the three-year period, Microsoft will assess the program and make additional investments "where it makes sense."

Smith said that quickly filling the hundreds of thousands of vacant cybersecurity jobs is of utmost importance as US companies face an increasing onslaught of cyberattacks from both nation states and criminal organizations.

According to Microsoft, there are currently about 464,000 open jobs in the US that require cybersecurity skills, which accounts for about 6 percent of all open jobs in the country.

At the same time, those jobs, which come with an average salary that tops $100,000, have the potential to change the lives of the workers who fill them and their families, Smith said.