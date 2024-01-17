Looking for a New Job? LinkedIn's New Tools Could Help

On Wednesday, LinkedIn rolled out some new job search features that the company hopes will make finding your next career move easier. The features are designed to help you find jobs that better align with your skills, values and your experience.

According to the personal finance publication GOBankingRates, more than 50% of adults are planning a major job shift this year. While everyone has different reasons for wanting to change careers, like balancing in-office and remote work needs, finding the right job can be stressful for almost everyone. LinkedIn's new features hope to make the search easier and less stressful for all.

Here are the new job search features you can find on LinkedIn now.

New Collections feature

LinkedIn

If you're looking for a job related to one of your interests, like sports or gaming, but aren't sure where to start, the new Collections feature could help you out.

According to LinkedIn, the Collections feature houses jobs from different categories, like clean energy and fashion, that match your interests, job preferences and values. That way you can find a relevant job you might not have thought of. You can find this feature under the Jobs tab.

More control over preferences

Your job preferences are highlighted in green near the top of the job post. LinkedIn

Have you ever found a job posting that sounds just right, only to scroll through the post and find the pay isn't great, it's a seasonal position or something else doesn't work for you? LinkedIn hopes to cut back on this by giving you more control over your job preferences.

Now, you can set your job preferences based on things like employment type, pay preference and location type -- remote, hybrid or on-site. Preference matches will be highlighted in green, so you don't have to waste time reading through jobs that don't fit what you're looking for.

For more career help, here's how to use a career break to your benefit and how to better showcase your individuality on LinkedIn.