Learn Everything You Need to Make Music With This $43 Creator Course Bundle

We all want to be big stars. But where do you start? The features 11 online courses designed to help you through every aspect of the process. It covers audio and video production, music theory, mixing, marketing, distribution and more for just $43. This offer is available now through May 13.

With 184 lessons on the various facets of the creation game, this bundle covers just about everything you need to know at every step of the process. It even hits the essentials for using popular programs like Audacity, Adobe Premiere Rush, Ableton and more. And with lifetime access, there's no rush -- you get to learn at your own pace, whether you binge the lessons all at once or you need to fit small bits between meetings, commutes and other obligations.