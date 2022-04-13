Learn American Sign Language From Intellezy for Just $35 -- Today Only

StackSocial

Looking to learn a second language? Many deaf and hard-of-hearing people rely on sign languages as a means of communication. ASL, or American Sign Language, uses a person's eyes, face, hands and body to communicate. The from Intellezy Learning offers 13 courses covering a wide range of vital ASL terms and phrases. Today only, you can get lifetime access for just $35.

This bundle includes 29 hours of instruction that will help you master useful signs, improve your communication and become an American Sign Language expert. And you don't need any prior knowledge to get started. These sessions will teach you everything you need to know about the alphabet, colors and numbers, as well as nouns, verbs, adverbs, business terms and more. With reviews along the way, you'll also be able to correct your form and ensure signage accuracy.