Keep your inbox organized and backed up for less with this Mail Backup X email archive deal

NurPhoto

Sometimes, finding that one crucial email in your overflowing inbox can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. And there's a unique panic that comes with not being able to find it. If you want to avoid that hassle altogether, an email back-up system is an easy way to give yourself peace of mind. Right now at StackSocial, you can sign-up for a lifetime individual plan of Mail Backup X, a one-stop email archive solution, for just $50, $129 off from the usual price. This offer is only available until Feb. 2.

Mail Backup X makes sure you never have to worry about losing track of important emails again. This systems keeps a complete record of your emails, contacts and calendars from major mail services like Gmail, Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Office 365 and more that can be easily searched and viewed in your archive. You can even transfer your archive to cloud storage or a USB drive for safe keeping. And Mail Backup X makes sure all your data is secure with 256-bit encryption and a private key so only you have access.