Instagram will start asking some US users for their race and ethnicity to better understand how people from different communities are impacted by the app, the company said Thursday. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said all responses will be encrypted and won't be connected to any account.

"It's in our interest to make sure Instagram is as great an experience as it can be for all communities," Mosseri said in a video.

Race Measurement Survey 🗞



Starting today we'll ask a random assortment of people in the US to take an optional survey hosted by @yougovamerica where they can share their race/ethnicity. All responses are encrypted and can’t be connected to your account.https://t.co/wh5Ok54w1W pic.twitter.com/zTNBl3Ctkf — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 28, 2022

