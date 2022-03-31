Google Adds New Labels for Reliable Information to Search

James Martin/CNET

Two new labels are rolling out to Google search that aim to help people identify trustworthy news sources. A "highly cited" label will alert users of articles that have been cited in other news stories. These highly cited stories are often early, authoritative and local stories that provide necessary context, Google said in a blog post Thursday.

The label will appear in the top stories box "on anything from an investigative article, to an interview, an announcement, a press release or a local news story, as long as other publishers indicate its relevance by linking to it," Google said.

For breaking news or newly trending topics when reporting changes as stories develop, Google is adding tips for finding reliable information. Starting today, Google searches for developing stories will come with tips for verify the trustworthiness of a source. Google will prompt users to check the credibility of the source and the publication date or even come back later when more information has come to light.

Both features will appear in the Google search results. The label for highly cited sources will roll out in the coming weeks.

Google and other tech giants like Facebook and Twitter have made moves to combat misinformation on their platforms before. The problem of misinformation has drawn increasing scrutiny from the public and elected officials in recent years.