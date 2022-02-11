Get 1TB of cloud storage for life for just $50 and keep all your files backed up safely

Degoo

These days, so much of our lives has been confined to the digital world, meaning that it's never been more important to make sure that all of your data is organized and secure. While Google, Microsoft and many others have their own cloud storage options, if you're looking for a one-stop solution for backing up your data, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Now through Feb. 13 at StackSocial, you can get an entire terabyte of cloud storage through Degoo for just $50.

Degoo makes it easy to keep your files backed up and organized across your devices. It boasts high speed database transfers, and allows you to securely share files through emails or links. In the cloud, you data is protected by 256-bit AES encryption so you can rest easy knowing your files are secure. And the automatic file change detection will ensure that your backup is always up to date. If you don't think that 1TB is enough for you, you can opt for 2TB for $60, 3TB for $70 or a whopping 10TB for $100 through StackSocial as well.