DoorDash to offer alcohol delivery in 20 US states, Canada and Australia

SOPA Images/Getty Images

DoorDash will now deliver wine, beer and other alcoholic spirits to customers. Its alcohol delivery service is expanding to 20 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia to reach 100 million adults worldwide, the company said Monday.

The option for alcohol delivery will be available in California, New York, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Washington DC, Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Iowa, Oregon, Missouri, Nebraska, a DoorDash spokesperson told CNET on Monday.

Drinking aged customers can toggle the alcohol tab on the DoorDash app to order drinks from restaurants, grocery stores, local retailers and convenience stores. The company will require ID verification and check IDs twice: the first time at checkout and again during delivery.

DoorDash previously allowed national and local merchants to offer alcohol through the company's white-label fulfillment service called DoorDash Drive.