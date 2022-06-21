Cloudflare Fixes Outage That Caused Problems Across the Internet

Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare suffered an outage late Monday and early Tuesday, disrupting services for a wide range of sites that included Discord, DoorDash, Fitbit, NordVPN and Peloton, according to Downdetector.

Cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX and FTX were temporarily inaccessible, too.

Reports of Cloudflare problems started around 11:30 p.m. PT Monday, and the company reported that it had resolved the issue a little after 1 a.m. PT Tuesday.

In an emailed statement to CNET, the company noted that the outage wasn't the result of an attack.

"A network change in some of our data centers caused a portion of our network to be unavailable," a company spokesperson said. "Due to the nature of the incident, customers may have had difficulty reaching websites and services that rely on Cloudflare."