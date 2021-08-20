China passes sweeping data privacy law that goes into effect Nov. 1

Angela Lang/CNET

Chinese lawmakers on Friday passed a new data privacy law that places restrictions on how personal information can be collected and used, according to state-run news agency Xinhua. The personal data law, reportedly one of the toughest in the world, goes into effect on Nov. 1.

The law could make it significantly harder to tech companies to access and use the information of consumers in China, according to the South China Morning Post. It will reportedly let people turn off targeted advertising and give them way to reject "excessive data collection."

