Become Your Best Self With This $10 Productivity and Development Course Bundle

Are you looking to challenge yourself while stuck inside during winter and the ongoing pandemic? There are plenty of things you can try, from learning a new language to picking up a new hobby. If you're seeking a way to become a more well-rounded person overall, there's a deal for you. This week through Feb. 27, StackSocial has a 12-course bundle on productivity and personal development, covering everything from stress management to email etiquette, on sale for just $10.

Whether you're trying to be a more effective at work or more motivated in your personal life, this course bundle can show you how. You'll get lifetime access to 12 different courses, totaling over 250 individual lessons and 17 hours of content. If you've been having trouble committing to other attempts at self-improvement, there is a course dedicated to developing short-term motivation and maintaining it for the long term. If you want to be able to learn more effectively and efficiently, there is a course dedicated to helping you hone emotional intelligence, logic and wisdom. And if you're not sure you'll be able to handle these courses, there is a class to help you build self-esteem so you can tackle this bundle with confidence.