Apple Music, iCloud, Maps and Other Apple Services Down for Some

Angela Lang/CNET

Several of Apple's online services -- including the App Store, Apple Music, Maps and iCloud -- are down for some people on Monday. The company confirmed the issues on its app status website, with problems starting around at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Some of the outage notices say people "may be experiencing intermittent issues with this service," while others say the service may be "slow or unavailable."

On the status page, Apple says it's investigating the issues. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Some of Apple's corporate and retail systems are also being impacted by the outage, causing problems for remote work and things like store device pickups, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Here's the full list of Apple services experiencing issues: the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, AppleCare on Device, Find My, iCloud (Account & Sign In, Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail and Web Apps), iOS Device Activation, iTunes Store, Maps (Display, Navigation, Search and Traffic), Podcasts and Radio.

More to come.