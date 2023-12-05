Withings' $599 ScanWatch Nova Classes Up the ScanWatch 2's Temperature Tracking

Withings is launching the $599 ScanWatch Nova on Tuesday, which is a hybrid smartwatch that combines features first seen in the company's $350 ScanWatch 2 with a more luxury look.

Among the features the ScanWatch Nova brings over from the ScanWatch 2 include 24/7 temperature tracking along with FDA-cleared sensors for blood oxygen and ECG. Withings says the temperature sensor can be used to indicate the onset of illness or to signal overheating during a workout.

The ScanWatch Nova includes 24/7 temperature tracking. Withings

The main way the Nova sets itself apart is with its diver watch aesthetic, which includes a ceramic and stainless steel rotating bezel, water resistance at 10 ATM and sapphire glass with anti-reflection coating. The ScanWatch Nova 2 comes with both an Oyster metal wristband and an FKM wristband -- with the latter intended to be more comfortable to wear during exercise.

Phone notifications on the watchface are displayed using an OLED grayscale screen, and Withings says the watch's battery should last 30 days. When a charge is needed, the Nova comes with a USB-C cable and can be fully recharged in two hours. The watch syncs with both the iPhone and Android devices using the company's Withings app.

Withings is first selling the ScanWatch Nova directly on its website and plans to have it available in retail starting in January.