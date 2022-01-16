Today only: Amazon's Kindle is on sale for the all-time low price of $70

Amazon

On a cold winter day, there's nothing better than curling up with a good book. So how about a few hundred good books? Amazon's Kindle is the biggest e-reader on the market, and right now, you can pick one up for just $70. At $40 off from the usual price, this is the lowest price we've seen on this e-reader to date. This offer is one of Amazon's "Deals of the Day" and expires tonight at 2:55 AM EST, so be sure to order yours before then.

The Kindle packs a lot into a single, sleek package. With 8GB of storage, it can hold hundreds of books at one time, so you never have to worry about which ones you want to take with you. It's equipped with a 167 ppi glare-free display with adjustable brightness for easy reading whether you're indoors or outside. It has lots of great built-in features, including the ability to adjust text size, highlight passages and translate words on the fly, and a single battery charge can last for weeks at a time. And if you prefer audiobooks, it is also bluetooth enabled, so you can listen on your wireless headphones or speaker. You can also opt to start out with three free months of Kindle Unlimited to help you start building your e-library.