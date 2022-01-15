Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 7 and take control of your health in style

Lexy Savvides/CNET

Take charge of your well-being and your day. With premium features like a 20% bigger screen and an always-on Retina display, the latest model in the Apple Watch family is more durable while still providing the same health and fitness data you've come to trust from Apple. Plus, you can sync music and get calls and texts right to your wrist, so you can stay productive and connected even when you're on-the-go. Apple deals are hard to find, but sometimes authorized retailers will offer you deep discounts. Right now you can save $50 vs. the Apple Store on the Apple Watch Series 7 if you order it from or .

Track exercise, blood oxygen levels, sleep and much more. You can even take an ECG to check your heart rhythm. Plus, with Apple Fitness+ you'll be able to access workouts, share your progress and much more. Larger buttons in apps and a new QWERTY make this watch easier to use than predecessors. The battery lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge, and the S7 also features 33% faster charging so that you can top off and get back to what matters so that you never miss a beat.