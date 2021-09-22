Samsung unveils Thom Browne-styled Galaxy Watch 4 designs for $799

Samsung

Keeping in line with other premium-styled pieces of the Galaxy lineup of devices, Samsung is unveiling new Thom Browne editions of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, each showcasing the New York-based designer's aesthetic. Available on Samsung's website next Wednesday, Sept. 29, the fashion-forward smartwatch goes up for sale in limited quantities at an asking price of $799.

A 42mm Bluetooth model, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne edition comes plated in rhodium and sporting the designer's distinctive red, white and blue stripes. Each one comes with three interchangeable straps -- one fabric, one leather and one rubber -- plus five preloaded watch faces. The watch also supports customizable features, which allow you to change backgrounds, hands and indexes.

Beneath the stylish finish is the usual Watch 4 pitch, with options for Bluetooth and LTE connectivity enabling glanceable notifications from your phone right on your wrist, plus access to Google apps and Samsung services including Google Maps, Samsung Pay, SmartThings and the Bixby voice assistant. The Watch4 can also measure your blood oxygen, water intake, sleep patterns, and even your stress levels, and fitness features include step-tracking and measurements for skeletal muscle mass and body fat percentage.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne edition follows similarly styled versions of Samsung's Galaxy Buds and the Z Flip and Z Fold smart phones. Look for it on sale from Samsung starting next Wednesday.