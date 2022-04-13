Polar's Pacer Pro Running Watch Wants to Make Your Runs Suck Less

Polar

Running is an activity you either love or hate, but whichever camp you're in, Polar's new Pacer and Pacer Pro watches want to improve your performance -- even if you're a total beginner.

These lightweight watches have built-in GPS and depending on the model, a running or walking performance test that helps determine your overall fitness level using VO2 max. On paper, this sounds like it could be a more useful way of interpreting VO2 max levels rather than just presenting a number on screen like other smartwatches. Then, you can plan workouts based on heart rate, speed or time goals. There are also specific profiles for trail running, track and field or indoor runs.

After each run you'll see a score that's calculated by looking at your heart rate and speed, to help measure your performance over time. Recovery also plays a part in performance, so sleep tracking and 24/7 heart-rate monitoring is on both watches. Like other Polar devices, you'll be able to see a nightly recharge measurement that shows how well your body has recovered from the day.

The Pacer Pro is the more advanced of the two, with an aluminum bezel and barometer that lets you monitor power levels in watts from your wrist. This could help you avoid burning out too early, or push the intensity a little more to finish your workout strong. Both have a memory-in-pixel color screen with Gorilla Glass 3, textured buttons and music controls, and they can get notifications from your iOS or Android phone.

These are the main features of each watch.

Polar Pacer Pro

Built-in GPS, barometer, magnetometer

Turn-by-turn navigation and routes

Running test

10 LEDs for optical heart-rate readings that cover a range of wavelengths

Weighs 1.44 ounces (41g)

Up to 7 days battery life in power save mode, 35 hours with full GPS and heart rate, up to 100 hours training time

Available in gray, white, blue, maroon and green

$299 (or 299 euros, which is about £250 or AU$435), available now

Polar Pacer