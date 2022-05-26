Oura and Gucci Collaborate on a Luxury Wellness Ring

Luxury brand Gucci is joining forces with Oura to release a $950 premium version of the company's health-tracking ring, the Oura Ring Gen 3. It's made from black-coated titanium. Naturally, it also features the Gucci interlocking G logo finished in 18-karat gold. Aside from the premium finish and construction, the Gucci edition of the Oura Ring has the same features and sensors as a standard Gen 3.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 tracks metrics like heart rate, temperature and blood oxygen from your finger. Originally launched in November 2021, the regular titanium edition costs between $300 and $400 and comes in either a gold, silver or a matte-black finish. Designed to be worn all day and night, the ring also tracks sleep and calculates a daily "readiness" score based on all your health stats. It will get an update later in 2022 to add blood oxygen tracking, heart rate during workouts and a new sleep algorithm.

Oura

The Gucci x Oura ring will also include a lifetime Oura membership to access all the health metrics from the Gen 3. Owners of the regular Gen 3 get a free 6-month trial, then have to pay $6 a month to continue. Without a membership, you can only see the basic daily readiness score calculated.

Earlier versions of the Oura ring have been used by the NBA and NASCAR during the pandemic to help monitor the health of players, drivers and staff.

You'll be able to get your hands on the Gucci x Oura ring today on Gucci.com and in select stores globally.