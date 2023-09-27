X

Nothing Launches Smartwatch for Under $70, Alongside $49 Earbuds

These new wearables won't break the bank.

CMF Watch Pro Nothing
If you're looking for a new smartwatch but the Apple Watch Series 9 is a little over your budget, then CMF, a new brand by the company behind the Nothing Phone 2, has you covered.

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro is priced at just $69. 

It comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen, and includes a heart rate and blood oxygen saturation sensor. It has 110 different sports modes, a 340mAh battery and a silicon strap. It's available in three color options: dark gray frame and strap; metallic gray frame with an orange strap; and dark gray frame with an ash gray strap. 

CMF by Nothing also unveiled a set of earbuds for just $49.

The Buds Pro likewise come in dark gray, light gray and orange, and feature six mics, touch controls, "AI environmental noise cancellation" and a 55mAh battery in each bud. 

CMF says the Buds Pro will give you 11 hours of use on a full charge, and 10 minutes of charging will give you 5 hours of listening time. The case has a 460mAh battery. 

The Watch Pro and Buds Pro will be available to buy later this month. 