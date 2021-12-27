Movano Ring health tracker to debut at CES 2022, with plans to compete on price

Movano

The Movano Ring will be making its debut at CES 2022 as the first product from health tech company Movano, with its Monday announcement touting its plan to be one of the "most affordable health devices."

The Movano Ring clearly has the $300 Oura Ring in mind with this claim, noting that its ring will be packed with fitness sensors tracking activity, sleep, heart rate, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen and other metrics. Movano aspires for the ring to also monitor glucose and blood pressure, and is conducting clinical trials of its radio frequency technology that would help collect that medical data.

While Movano does not yet have pricing details for its ring, a Movano spokesperson said it will be targeting a lower price than the Oura while considering a subscription model. Subscriptions in particular have become a popular way of pricing fitness trackers, such as the $30 per month subscription employed by the Whoop tracker in lieu of a device purchase, Oura's own $6 per month subscription needed to use its Ring Gen3 and Fitbit's Premium service that unlocks additional features.

Much like the Oura, Fitbit devices and the more recent Amazon Halo View, the Movano Ring pairs up with an app that is planned to give actionable advice based on the data the ring collects. While the Movano Ring can be used by anyone, the company is designing the device with women particularly in mind while working toward getting FDA clearance for monitoring vital signs like heart rate, blood oxygen and respiration.

The Movano Ring plans to first hold a beta release of its device in the second half of 2022.