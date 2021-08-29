Hurricane Ida can knock out power for weeks. Experts offer these tips to survive.

NOAA

Hurricane Ida is a life-threatening hurricane nearing Category 5 classification, with Louisiana in the center of its focus. It's forecasted to batter the Gulf Coast Sunday, packing 150 mph winds. Evacuations have been underway across the region, and utility companies predict power will be knocked out days -- and other areas could take weeks to come back.

The National Hurricane Center is warning the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines will be hit with "life-threatening" ocean surge and "potentially catastrophic" wind damage. Ida is projected to make landfall exactly 16 years to the day since Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm, devastated the area. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and warned Ida would be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the state since the 1950s.

The worst of the destruction will be for those in the path of the eye of the storm. Problems with downed trees and power lines will extend to a much wider area. Getting by without power for three hours is one thing, but getting by for three days or longer requires a survivalist's strategy.

Sarah Tew/CNET

In today's smartphone-dependent world, those in the path of a storm can't count on apps to be a sole source for all news and communication with the outside. A hurricane like this can leave many stranded without power days on end in a dark home with nothing but a dead phone battery.

I grew up in South Florida, where planning to go for a week without power is part of the norm for summer hurricane season. I'll never forget my family huddled around the radio and battery-powered TV for information after the monster Category 5 Hurricane Andrew leveled entire neighborhoods nearby. I now keep my family prepared with backup power supplies and go-bags packed with basics, in case there's a need to evacuate.

Now playing: Watch this: Storm prep 101: Tips to stay connected, save power

There's no app for this

Sure, stocking up on enough water and canned food to last a week is important, but it's just as vital to think how you'll power the essential tech, including your phone, lights at night, and even a small energy-efficient radio or LED TV for news (that is, as long as you have an antenna to pick up over-the-air broadcast signals). In an emergency, you can't rely on your phone for news.

For some firsthand perspective, I went to survivalists, including Lt. Col. Scott Mann, a retired Green Beret who served in conflict zones and now trains corporate execs on how to tough it out in the wild. Mann stresses the importance of owning a variety of backup power sources.

Before turning to a battery, explains Mann, you'll need to change your phone habits. No playing games and no scrolling through Facebook (except for getting news on the safety of loved ones, of course). Your phone is now a survival tool. Turn it off to conserve power unless you need to reach someone.

Keep in mind that even if you have power, checking in with mom may be impossible, at least for a while. Cell towers, if operating, aren't designed to handle everyone in a given area trying to use their phone at once. Hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross has seen this firsthand during monster storms. During Hurricane Andrew, he was the voice my family counted on through his broadcasts over the radio. Now, he shares his storm warnings with the world through his Facebook and Twitter posts. He sees the potential complications with our phone dependence.

"It's very scary that there's a significant part of the populace that doesn't have a way to get information if cell phones don't work," Norcross says. "That's the biggest public safety problem we have."

He advises that if there's network congestion, send a text message instead of calling. Not only does it take up fewer network resources, but even if the text gets stuck in a network traffic jam it should eventually get through.

Juice up

An outage can last a day or a week, so you'll need a few options for backup battery packs. They come in many sizes and capacities, depending on how much you're willing to spend. A power bank -- like -- are good for travel, but you also can buy larger battery packs that could power even your TV in short intervals. There's the and , which are also sold to jump-start car batteries. On the pricier side are ones like the , which can handle the TV, fan and a few phones.

Once you buy them, though, don't let batteries sit in your closet for a year and expect them to work when disaster strikes. Batteries degrade over time, and leaving one idle is a sure way to kill it. But as a rule of thumb, follow the manufacturer's guidance, keep it charged up and use it every so often, and store it in a cool room to preserve it longer.

Now playing: Watch this: Make your phone's battery last longer when the power...

Don't forget: The car can give your gadgets an emergency charge, too. And be sure to keep enough gas in the tank to drive away if you need to evacuate quickly.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Solar support

Camping stores are a great resource for good portable solar battery chargers. But think of solar chargers as the backup to your backup. It can take a long time to harness enough energy just for one phone -- sometimes at least five hours of direct sunlight.

When buying a solar charger, know that the larger the panel, the more successful the charge. And since not all solar chargers will store the energy for extended periods, you should transfer collected juice to another battery pack. Plan to spend between $50 to $100 to get a decent one -- the better models are made by and -- and always look for products with a manufacturer's warranty.

Give it some gas

If you're planning on buying a gas-powered generator, you'll want a UPS pack, which is short for Uninterrupted Power Supply. Gas-powered generators can put out "dirty" power, meaning the voltage fluctuates and can damage electronics. Using a UPS to filter the power can prevent your tech from frying, Norcross says.

Some generator models, like the , come with a built-in inverter to pump out more stable power for your computers. George Hill, an ex-soldier and expert survivalist who has been through his share of storms, says Honda's models are small enough to store under a bed and can run about eight hours on one gallon of gas (depending on the load). At around $1,000, it's a hefty investment, but it could make a big difference when power is out for the long haul. And although this may seem obvious, never run a gas-powered generator indoors, no matter how desperate you are for power. The carbon monoxide will kill you.

Food, water and shelter are all important parts of the storm survival plan. But here's a checklist of the gear you'll need to stay powered during an extended outage: