How to Customize Your Fitbit App's Focus Feature to See Your Favorite Stats

Exercise and fitness goals aren't the same for everyone, so the option to customize your goals and which statistics you see first is important. Fitbit updated its app in September to include a new Focus feature that appears at the top of the Today tab, among other changes. The idea behind Focus is to show stats that are relevant to your goals, like sleeping better or becoming more active.

But some people might prefer to just choose the stats they want to see at the top of their main Fitbit feed. Luckily, you can create your own custom Focus to let yourself do just that. These steps are the same whether you're using the Fitbit app on Android or iOS.

Open the Fitbit app and tap the pencil icon in the top right corner of the Today tab.

Under Choose Focus, scroll all the way over to the right until you see the Set your focus tile.

Once you tap Set your focus, you'll be presented with four different slots for the metrics of your choosing. The first metric is the main statistic that will be featured at the top of the Today feed.

Tap Metric #1, and scroll down until you see the metric of your choosing. Repeat this process for metrics two, three and four.

Tap Save in the top right corner of the screen when you're finished.

Now you should see your desired statistics as soon as you open your Fitbit app.