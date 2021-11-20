Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save $60 on a Watch SE, Save $50 on Series 6

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Best Buy currently has the best Black Friday Apple Watch deal we expect to see this year. The retailer is selling both sizes of the Watch SE at a $60 discount for Black Friday. The 40mm model is only $219, and the larger 44mm model is only $249. Both prices are the lowest we've seen yet for Apple's midrange wearable.

Discounts are slim right now on the new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch. However, you can save $50 at Walmart on the discontinued Series 6.

Apple Watch models new and old are designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications of messages and better access to your music to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and EKG function. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. Best Buy just dropped the price of the Watch SE to its Black Friday price of $219 for a savings of $60. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Angela Lang/CNET You can also save $60 at on the larger 44mm Watch SE model at Best Buy.

Apple The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. Pricing for the Series 7 starts at $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm model. The only discount we're seeing for the 41mm model is a slight $9 price break. Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

Scott Stein/CNET You can also save $9 on the larger, 45mm Series 7 in the Product Red version. That's the only deal we see right now for it.

Apple The Series 6 was just officially discontinued by Apple to make way for the newer Series 7. But here's the thing: The Series 6 is still a great smartwatch and it's still available at a nice discount from official Apple retailers like Walmart and Amazon as they clear out existing inventory. In addition to an always-on display and EKG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). It's currently $50 off at Walmart. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.