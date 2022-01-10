Best Apple Watch deals: Save $30 on a Series 7 or Watch SE

If you've started the new year with new fitness goals, an Apple Watch can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle. It's also useful for checking notifications without needing to pull out your iPhone and gives you better access to your music.

The Apple Watch Series 7 introduces a larger screen with a QWERTY keyboard for the first time, new color options, faster charging and improved durability for the same price as the discontinued Series 6. Both the 41mm and 44mm models are selling at $30 discounts at Amazon. You can also save $30 on the midrange Watch SE, which has many of the same features as the Series 7 but is slightly smaller and lacks an always-on display, blood oxygen saturation measurements and the ability to take ECG measurements. For both the Series 7 and Watch SE, you may need to seek out certain colors to snag the lowest price.

The is still available and at deep discounts, but it's so old at this point that it's tough to recommend.

We'll continue to update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices.

Apple The Series 7 features a larger display with thinner bezels, the promise of better durability and faster charging (but not better battery life than the Series 6). There are also new color choices: blue, green, midnight (black), starlight (a gold-silver blend) and Product Red. The 41mm model is $30 off in some colors at Amazon. That's the best discount we're seeing for it right now but less than the $50 discount offered during the holiday shopping season last month. Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

Scott Stein/CNET You can also save $30 on the larger, 45mm Series 7. As with the 41mm model above, the current discount is $20 less than the biggest discount we've seen for it.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5 but without the always-on screen and EKG function. The Watch SE starts at $279 and boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the one on the much older Series 3. You can get it at a $30 discount at Amazon right now in some colors. As with the flagship Series 7 models, Amazon has offered as much as a $50 discount on the Watch SE in the past so you might wait for its return if you are bargain hunting. Read our Apple Watch SE review.