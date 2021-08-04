Best Apple Watch deals: Big discounts on the Series 6 at Amazon and Walmart

Deal Savings Price







Apple's hugely popular smartwatch works seamlessly with your iPhone to offer you many potential uses, from notifications to better access to your music, to tools that can help you get fit and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Right now, you can save $69 -- $50 or so initially and additional savings at checkout -- on the 40mm model of the current Series 6 at Amazon or $70 on the Product Red model at Walmart. Walmart also has the best price right now on the larger, 44mm Series 6 -- $349 for the Product Red model and a slightly smaller discount offered for other colors. You'll also find some smaller discounts at Amazon and Walmart for the Apple Watch SE.

We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best prices.

Apple The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $69 discount at Amazon on the 40mm model in either white or blue. Amazon offers roughly a $50 discount initially, and additional savings are included at checkout to bring the price down to $330. The Product Red model is $70 off at Walmart. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Product Red model of the larger Apple Watch Series 6 is $80 off at Walmart. Other color choices are $50 off at Walmart. This model in white is the only color option currently discounted on Amazon

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. The best deal we're seeing right now for the 40mm size is $30 off at Amazon in silver. Read our Apple Watch SE review.