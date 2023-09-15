X

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Specs vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Garmin

Here's how Apple's rugged smartwatch stacks up to the competition.

meara-isenberg-headshot.png
Meara Isenberg Associate Writer
Meara covers streaming service news for CNET. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she wrote for her college newspaper, The Daily Texan, as well as for state and local magazines. When she's not writing, she likes to dote over her cat, sip black coffee and try out new horror movies.
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple's Ultra 2 watch.

 Lexy Savvides/CNET

Apple unveiled its latest Apple Watch line on Tuesday, debuting the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Both bring new improvements into the crowded smartwatch field, with Apple introducing a new Double Tap gesture and a new processor for both watches.

The Ultra 2 arrives on the smartwatch scene following last year's Apple Watch Ultra, with Apple again touting the biggest screen and longest-lasting battery of any Apple Watch, and a more impressive 3,000-nit brightness level. The outdoor-suited watch also has a new watch face called Modular Ultra, which uses the edge of the display to present data including seconds, altitude or depth. The watch features Apple's new S9 chip, which it also has in common with the Series 9 watch. The chip brings the aforementioned Double Tap gesture, which lets users control the watch without touching the display, among other new improvements and features.

But the Apple Watch Ultra 2 faces competition from a number of other rugged smartwatches. If you're curious about how Apple's Ultra 2 watch measures up to rivals, like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which arrived in 2022, and Garmin's brand-new Venu 3, you'll find specifications for all three watches below. It might help you decide which one to take on your next adventure. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 should be available starting Sept. 22.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Garmin Venu 3

Apple Watch Ultra 2Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ProGarmin Venu 3
Shape SquareRoundRound
Watch size 49mm45mm41mm, 45mm
Materials, finishes TitaniumTitaniumStainless steel
Display size, resolution 1.91-inch, 502x410-pixel OLED1.36-inch, 450x450 pixels1.4-inch, 454x454-pixel AMOLED
Dimensions 44x49x14.4mm43.3x44.4mm45x45x12mm
Weight 61.4 grams33.5 grams30 grams
Colors Natural titaniumGraphite, sapphire, silverWhitestone/silver, black/slate
Always on YesYesYes
Interchangeable bands YesYesYes
GPS Yes (L1 and L5)YesYes
Automatic workout detection YesYesYes
Compass YesYesYes
Altimeter Yes (operating range: -500m to 9,000m)YesYes
Water resistance 10ATM (100 meters) and recreational scuba diving up to 40 metersYes5ATM
Calls YesYes, IP68 ratingYes
Microphone Yes (3-mic array)YesYes
Speaker YesYesYes
Voice assistant Yes (Siri, on-device)YesYes
Mobile payments Yes (Apple Pay)Bixby, Google AssistantYes (Garmin Pay)
Sleep tracking YesYesYes
Period tracking YesYesYes
Emergency features International emergency calling, emergency SOS, crash detectionSOS, hard fall detectionIncident detection, live track
Compatibility iOS 17Android 8.0 or higheriOS and Android
Software WatchOS 10Wear OS 3.5Not disclosed
Processor Apple S9Exynos W920 Dual-CoreNot disclosed
Connectivity LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, NFCBluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
Memory and storage 64GB1.5GB RAM + 16GB storage8GB
Charging USB-C magnetic fast chargingFaster wireless charging over USB-CGarmin proprietary plug charger
Battery life Up to 36 hours; up to 72 hours (low power mode)590 mAh, 2.5 daysUp to 14 days
US price $799$450$450
UK price £799£429£450
Australian price AU$1,399AU$799AU$749