Apple Watch Ultra 2 Specs vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Garmin

Apple unveiled its latest Apple Watch line on Tuesday, debuting the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Both bring new improvements into the crowded smartwatch field, with Apple introducing a new Double Tap gesture and a new processor for both watches.

Watch this: Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip 04:25

The Ultra 2 arrives on the smartwatch scene following last year's Apple Watch Ultra, with Apple again touting the biggest screen and longest-lasting battery of any Apple Watch, and a more impressive 3,000-nit brightness level. The outdoor-suited watch also has a new watch face called Modular Ultra, which uses the edge of the display to present data including seconds, altitude or depth. The watch features Apple's new S9 chip, which it also has in common with the Series 9 watch. The chip brings the aforementioned Double Tap gesture, which lets users control the watch without touching the display, among other new improvements and features.

But the Apple Watch Ultra 2 faces competition from a number of other rugged smartwatches. If you're curious about how Apple's Ultra 2 watch measures up to rivals, like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which arrived in 2022, and Garmin's brand-new Venu 3, you'll find specifications for all three watches below. It might help you decide which one to take on your next adventure. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 should be available starting Sept. 22.