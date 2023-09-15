Apple Watch Ultra 2 Specs vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Garmin
Here's how Apple's rugged smartwatch stacks up to the competition.
Apple unveiled its latest Apple Watch line on Tuesday, debuting the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Both bring new improvements into the crowded smartwatch field, with Apple introducing a new Double Tap gesture and a new processor for both watches.
The Ultra 2 arrives on the smartwatch scene following last year's Apple Watch Ultra, with Apple again touting the biggest screen and longest-lasting battery of any Apple Watch, and a more impressive 3,000-nit brightness level. The outdoor-suited watch also has a new watch face called Modular Ultra, which uses the edge of the display to present data including seconds, altitude or depth. The watch features Apple's new S9 chip, which it also has in common with the Series 9 watch. The chip brings the aforementioned Double Tap gesture, which lets users control the watch without touching the display, among other new improvements and features.
But the Apple Watch Ultra 2 faces competition from a number of other rugged smartwatches. If you're curious about how Apple's Ultra 2 watch measures up to rivals, like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which arrived in 2022, and Garmin's brand-new Venu 3, you'll find specifications for all three watches below. It might help you decide which one to take on your next adventure. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 should be available starting Sept. 22.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Garmin Venu 3
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
|Garmin Venu 3
|Shape
|Square
|Round
|Round
|Watch size
|49mm
|45mm
|41mm, 45mm
|Materials, finishes
|Titanium
|Titanium
|Stainless steel
|Display size, resolution
|1.91-inch, 502x410-pixel OLED
|1.36-inch, 450x450 pixels
|1.4-inch, 454x454-pixel AMOLED
|Dimensions
|44x49x14.4mm
|43.3x44.4mm
|45x45x12mm
|Weight
|61.4 grams
|33.5 grams
|30 grams
|Colors
|Natural titanium
|Graphite, sapphire, silver
|Whitestone/silver, black/slate
|Always on
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Interchangeable bands
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes (L1 and L5)
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic workout detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Altimeter
|Yes (operating range: -500m to 9,000m)
|Yes
|Yes
|Water resistance
|10ATM (100 meters) and recreational scuba diving up to 40 meters
|Yes
|5ATM
|Calls
|Yes
|Yes, IP68 rating
|Yes
|Microphone
|Yes (3-mic array)
|Yes
|Yes
|Speaker
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Voice assistant
|Yes (Siri, on-device)
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile payments
|Yes (Apple Pay)
|Bixby, Google Assistant
|Yes (Garmin Pay)
|Sleep tracking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Period tracking
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Emergency features
|International emergency calling, emergency SOS, crash detection
|SOS, hard fall detection
|Incident detection, live track
|Compatibility
|iOS 17
|Android 8.0 or higher
|iOS and Android
|Software
|WatchOS 10
|Wear OS 3.5
|Not disclosed
|Processor
|Apple S9
|Exynos W920 Dual-Core
|Not disclosed
|Connectivity
|LTE and UMTS, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3
|LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
|Memory and storage
|64GB
|1.5GB RAM + 16GB storage
|8GB
|Charging
|USB-C magnetic fast charging
|Faster wireless charging over USB-C
|Garmin proprietary plug charger
|Battery life
|Up to 36 hours; up to 72 hours (low power mode)
|590 mAh, 2.5 days
|Up to 14 days
|US price
|$799
|$450
|$450
|UK price
|£799
|£429
|£450
|Australian price
|AU$1,399
|AU$799
|AU$749