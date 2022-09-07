Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
Apple Watch Series 8 Coming on Sept. 16

The newest version of the Apple wearable is now available for preorder.

Ty Pendlebury headshot
Ty Pendlebury
woman on apple watch display screen
Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has been unveiled at an event at the company's headquarters in California. It will go on sale on Sept. 16.

The new watch offers new features such as improved temperature sensors, crash detection and a larger, always-on screen. 

The watch is available for $399 or $499 for the cellular version. It is available for preorder from Apple.com.

This is a developing story.