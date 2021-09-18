Apple Watch 7 upgrade: What to know about trading in your old watch to get the best deal

Apple

Apple Event

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 7, a new iPad model, and the iPhone 13 lineup at its virtual product launch event on Tuesday. The new Apple Watch will arrive later this fall, and pricing starts at $399. In addition, the new device will run WatchOS 8 -- available on Sept. 20 along with iOS 15 -- which brings a larger, more durable screen, a new workout detection options and fall detection options for cycling.

The new products have an extra bonus if you factor in US carrier pricing. All three major providers -- Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile -- are offering new deals to get users to upgrade to 5G iPhones. For example, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off of the iPhone Pro or Pro Max, as well as up to $700 off the iPhone 13 and Mini.

If you're planning an upgrade, you can get trade-in deals on other devices, as well as the Apple Watch. There are deals through the major mobile carriers, but we'll break down how to trade in your Apple Watch through Apple itself, and find out how much you'll save.

How do I trade in my Apple Watch for Series 7?

To trade in your watch, you can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in. Scroll down and select Apple Watch out of the product lineup. Or you can visit the nearest Apple Store to get the process started there at the retail storefront.

You'll need to provide your watch's serial number (Apple has this guide on finding your serial number), model and condition to get a more accurate estimate -- whether in-store or online. From there, you can start shopping for a new watch and apply the credit towards your new purchase. You can also opt for an Apple gift card instead of replacing your old product with a different one right away.

Apple

If you accept the trade-in estimate, Apple will provide a prepaid trade-in kit by mail or in the Apple Store. You don't have to include device accessories like the charger.

When will I get my new Apple Watch Series 7, and how can I track delivery?

The online trade-in process takes about 2-3 weeks according to Apple, and the company must receive your device within two weeks of starting the trade-in process. You can track the trade-in process from your Apple Store account.

If you decide you no longer want to trade-in your device, simply keeping it will void the process. If you've already dropped off or shipped your watch, the trade-in can't be canceled.

What should I do before I trade in my Apple Watch?

Before trading in your Apple Watch, make sure to unpair it from your iPhone.

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone

2. Tap the My Watch tab

3. Choose your watch's name

4. Tap the Information button

5. Tap Unpair Apple Watch. If you own a cellular model, tap Remove [Carrier] Plan

6. Enter your Apple ID password to turn off the activation lock

7. Tap Confirm

If you already returned your Apple Watch, you can erase or turn off the activation lock via iCloud.com. Just log in with your Apple ID and select your Apple Watch under All Devices. Click Erase Apple Watch and follow the prompts to complete the process.

Oliver Padilla/CNET

How much money will I get for trading in my old Apple Watch?

These are the devices and corresponding estimated trade-in values listed on Apple's website:

Apple Watch SE : Up to $155

: Up to $155 Apple Watch Series 5 : Up to $145

: Up to $145 Apple Watch Series 4 : Up to $100

: Up to $100 Apple Watch Series 3 : Up to $70

: Up to $70 Apple Watch Series 2: Up to $25

Keep in mind that these figures come with a few caveats. The credit amount is based on the information you provided about your watch, including condition. If something doesn't match up once Apple receives the trade-in, the estimate will be adjusted. In addition, the estimates given online might not be what you get in the store.

The type of credit also depends on what you buy and how you pay for it, according to Apple.

If you buy an Apple Watch and pay in full, Apple will credit your original payment method up to the total purchase price. Any remaining amount will go on an Apple Gift Card via email.

Can I trade in my Apple Watch anywhere else?

Yes. Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint all offer trade-in programs for Apple Watches and other devices. There are also other sites like Swappa, eBay, Trademore and BuyBackWorld. Since these are third-party sites, we recommend having a read through their Trustpilot ratings before making any decisions.

For more, check out everything announced at the Apple Event and the Apple Watch Series 7's new design.