Amazon Halo View $30 off during preorder period

The , the online retail giant's latest foray into fitness tracking, is now available for preorder. The $80 fitness trackers is also discounted to $50 for people who want to snag the wearable ahead of its release on Dec. 8.

The Halo View was first announced in September and is the first Amazon fitness device with a color screen. It looks similar to devices from Google-owned Fitbit, but comes with a seven-day battery life, 50-meter water resistance for swimming, optical heart-rate sensor, sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring. It can also track overnight skin temperature changes, similar to the Fitbit Sense and Oura Ring.

The Halo View also comes with a year of membership to Halo Fitness, Amazon's fitness and nutrition premium service. Regularly $4 a month, the service features on-demand workouts, meditations and recipes from WW and Whole Foods Market, among others.

Amazon confirmed that the sale price will end when the Halo View is released on Dec. 8.

The Halo View is Amazon's latest addition to its lineup of fitness trackers, which began in 2020 with the Halo Band. Amazon's original Halo device received some criticism for its awkward smartphone-enabled body fat scan, as well as its AI-powered vocal tone analysis. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana found the body fat scan, which requires users to wear minimal form-fitting clothing, to be particularly uncomfortable.

"The idea of body-scanning with a camera is already an awkward proposition," she wrote in her Halo Band review. "Amazon doing this on a health platform makes it feel more so."

The Halo View drops the ever-present microphones that were used on the Halo band to continuously record and analyze emotional tone. Instead, customers can access this feature, along with the body fat scan, as-needed on the Amazon Halo phone app.

The Halo View comes in two sizes: small/medium and medium/large. Both sizes come in either Active Black, Lavender Dream, or Sage Green.