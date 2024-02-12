'Wicked' First Look Arrives During Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 58 may be all about the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, but briefly, all eyes were on another pair: Elphaba and Glinda.

Sunday's game brought a minute-long look at Universal's upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, which is set to arrive in two parts beginning with the first part on Nov. 27. The adaptation stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the lead roles, along with Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Jeff Goldblum, among others.

The Wicked films adapt the Broadway stage play that began its run in 2003. Set before Dorothy's arrival in Oz, the prequel story follows Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda's (Grande) journey as students who were once friends before Elphaba becomes the "Wicked Witch of the West."

