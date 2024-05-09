'Tortured Poets' Has Arrived at the Eras Tour: Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's Latest Album

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets era is here, and it's safe to say that fans are being well fed. Swift's newest album The Tortured Poets Department dropped on April 19 -- and then 2 hours later, she dropped another one, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The double album shocker gave fans 31 new songs, including the four bonus tracks that were previously exclusive to the CD variant editions. To wrap up release day, Swift also dropped the music video for the album's lead single, Fortnight featuring Post Malone.

Swift described Tortured Poets on her Instagram as a reflection of "a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time -- one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure." Within its first day of release, Tortured Poets was already breaking records: It was the most streamed album in a single day in 2024, Billboard reports.

Read more: Apple Music vs. Spotify: How to Decide

Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department in February, after winning her 14th Grammy award. Since then, she's unveiled four variants of The Tortured Poets Department, during the most recent leg of The Eras Tour. To put the cherry on top, she's added a Tortured Poets Era to her Eras Tour for the remaining 70 shows.

Here's everything you need to know about listening to The Tortured Poets Department. We'll keep updating this story with any of the last-minute announcements and surprises Swift undoubtedly has in store. For more, here's how to stream The Eras Tour concert film and here's our list of the best music streaming services of 2024.

Did Taylor add a Tortured Poets era to the Eras Tour?

Speculation of an added TTPD era began after Swift posted a YouTube Short that featured clips of the singer rehearsing for her European leg of her Eras Tour. There were some clips of fan favorite moments, but eagle-eyed fans spotted new choreography, microphones, set pieces, guitars and more.

While Swift has been mum on the subject, fan speculation was confirmed when Swift hit the stage Thursday in Paris. Swift's TTPD Era featured songs But Daddy I Love Him, So High School, Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. Swift also updated the set list and said goodbye to fan favorite songs like Long Live, The Archer and more.

How to stream Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department

You can stream The Tortured Poets Department on your streaming service of choice. Both Spotify and Apple Music subscribers are currently able to stream The Tortured Poets Department, as well as users of YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Tidal.

That includes The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, which contains all 31 new songs. You can see all the options at Swift's link tree here.

Tracks and collaborators on The Tortured Poets Department

The Tortured Poets Department has 16 brand-new songs and four variant-specific bonus tracks. Post Malone and Florence & The Machine both appear on the album, and Swift teamed up with long-time friend Jack Antonoff and recent collaborator Aaron Dessner on her latest record.

This record has several solo writing credits for Swift. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys and Who's Afraid of Little Old Me were both penned solely by the superstar. With the release of TTPD: The Anthology, Swift adds The Black Dog, imgonnagetyouback, Peter and The Manuscript to her solo songwriting credits.

The standard tracklist for the album is as follows:

1. Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)

2. The Tortured Poets Department

3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

4. Down Bad

5. So Long, London

6. But Daddy I Love Him

7. Fresh Out the Slammer

8. Florida!!! (featuring Florence & The Machine)

9. Guilty as Sin?

10. Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

12. loml

13. I Can Do It with a Broken Heart

14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

15. The Alchemy

16. Clara Bow

17. The Black Dog

18. imgonnagetyouback

19. The Albatross

20. Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus

21. How Did It End?

22. So High School

23. I Hate It Here

24. thanK you aIMee

25. I Look in People's Windows

26. The Prophecy

27. Cassandra

28. Peter

29. The Bolter

30. Robin

31. The Manuscript

The first 16 songs were expected as part of the release of The Tortured Poets, but at 2 a.m. on April 19, Swift surprised fans with a double album release. Songs 17 through 31 make up the second half of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

How to find The Tortured Poets Department on CD and vinyl

There are four confirmed variant editions of TTPD, named after the bonus track each will include: The Bolter, The Albatross, The Black Dog and The Manuscript. While the variants are available for sale on Swift's website, fans can also find them at Target. These do not include the extra 15 songs included in TTPD: The Anthology.

The majority of the variant editions are available as CDs, including The Bolter, The Albatross and The Black Dog. The fourth variant edition, named after the bonus song The Manuscript, is available as a CD and on vinyl in phantom clear or ghost white colors only at Target. Swift also held preorders for vinyl bundles of the other variant editions (The Bolter, The Albatross and The Black Dog) that included a deluxe CD and cassette, but those were only available until April 12.

In every social media post that Taylor Swift has made, she includes the same preorder link, which includes other retailers besides her website and Target, like Barnes & Noble. At Target, you can buy each CD individually for $14, and The Manuscript vinyl is $46. There is not currently a place where you can find all four of the bonus songs on the same CD, which is why completists and collectors ought to be prepared to drop some cash.

How do I stream bonus songs and The Tortured Poets Anthology?

Good news: As part of the 2 a.m. double album release, the four confirmed bonus songs are included in TTPD: The Anthology. So now you don't need to buy each of the four variant editions on CD and vinyl to listen to The Bolter, The Albatross, The Black Dog and The Manuscript. TTPD: The Anthology is available wherever you stream music.

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology has yet to see a physical release, though there is a digital download available for $15 on Swift's website. So fans and collectors will still need to buy the variant physical copies of the album if you want to hear the four bonus tracks. We'll update this story if Swift releases a physical version of TTPD: The Anthology. You may hear clips of the album on TikTok as Swift recently agreed to allow some of her songs back on the app.

This isn't how Swift has previously handled bonus song releases. With her last original album Midnights in 2022, she dropped songs in stages: the original album, a 3 a.m. release with seven more songs, then haphazardly released singles on CD and vinyl. There are three versions of the album on streaming, but there still isn't one central album -- on streaming, CD or vinyl -- where you can listen to all of the songs from the Midnights era. So it's safe to say that Swift took the shorter route this tiime.

For more, check out why one Swiftie won't be streaming the Eras Tour film and the best headphones for 2024.