This great-sounding, waterproof Bluetooth speaker is 40% off

The has been one of the best budget speakers over the last few years and it's back on sale again for only a couple bucks higher than its all-time low of $20 (it was upgraded earlier this year). The XSound Go is pretty basic looking, but has solid specs, with an IPX7 rating, making it fully waterproof, plus it puts out very good sound for its compact size and has strong battery life. It typically lists for $37, but you can pick it up on Amazon for . To get this deal, you need to click the 20%-off coupon on the product page and enter promo code AVL38QAD at checkout -- that adds an additional 20% off. Those two discounts add up to a total of $14.80 off. Not too shabby. The extra discount code should work through Aug. 27.

You can read my review of the Tribit XSound Go, but note that the review is a few years old and the speaker has had some small upgrades over time (it has Bluetooth 5.0, for example). If you want more bass and volume, the larger sounds even better, but it costs around . You'll be hard-pressed to find a better Bluetooth speaker for $22.