Take Your Tunes Anywhere With Over 50% Off the Oontz Angle Solo

Got outdoor plans this summer? You'll want to make sure you have some tunes with you during your adventures. A portable Bluetooth speaker is a must-have for any trip, and right now you can snag a compact and travel-friendly on sale for just $14. It's already discounted by $14, and you save an extra $2 when you activate the instant coupon on the product page -- for a total discount of 52% off. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so there's no guarantee how long it will be available.

The Oontz Angle Solo is packed with features that make it an ideal travel companion. At less than 4 inches long and 3 inches high, it won't take up much room, but with a custom neodymium driver and bass radiator, it still has impressive volume and sound quality. It has an IPX5 rating, so it's resistant against water and dust, and there's no need to worry about getting caught in the rain. With a battery life of up to 10 hours, you can get pretty far off the grid without having to recharge. It has a substantial 100-foot Bluetooth range, or you can connect to it using a standard 3.5mm aux cable, and it has a built-in microphone so you can easily take phone calls hands-free. It's available in four different colors (the black color is about $1 cheaper than the other options).