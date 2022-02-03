Small speaker, big sound, great price: Grab the Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $22

Anker

Bring the soundtrack anywhere you go with Anker's Soundcore Bluetooth speaker. It's lightweight and portable, but it doesn't compromise on the sound quality. This speaker delivers stereo sound and deep bass from two drivers and a bass port, pumping out big sound without the distortion experienced on other speakers of a similar size. You can grab at Amazon right now.

With up to 24 hours of playback, and a Bluetooth connection range of up to 66 feet, Soundcore will keep the party going from dawn to dusk and beyond. Plus, the speaker is IPX5 waterproof, making it an ideal addition to a pool deck or any outdoor even, even if the weather changes. It is also a tough and durable speaker, so if you drop it while you're on-the-go it can take the impact without affecting the sound. With so many features in one small speaker, and at such a low price point, now is the time to bring the party home -- and take it with you wherever you go.