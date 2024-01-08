JBL Upgrades Bluetooth Speaker Lineup With Several New Models

For the last several years at CES, JBL has unveiled upgrades to its popular Bluetooth speaker lineup. It doesn't upgrade every speaker in the line, just certain ones, and at CES 2024 we're getting early looks at the JBL Xtreme 4, JBL Clip 5, JBL Go 4 and two new Party Box boom box speakers: the PartyBox Club 120 and PartyBox Club 320. The portable speakers will ship this June, while the new PartyBox models are set to hit stores in April.

I wouldn't necessarily call these major upgrades, but JBL says all the new models have improved sound and upgraded Bluetooth capabilities, plus a couple of new features and design tweaks. They're also made of recycled fabric and plastic, and some now feature replaceable batteries.

Here's a look at all of JBL's upcoming Bluetooth speakers for 2024.

JBL Xtreme 4 ($380, June)

JBL says the Xtreme 4 is "now enhanced with AI Sound Boost, which analyzes audio in real-time with an AI algorithm to optimize the acoustic output level, leading to more powerful and crystal-clear sound." The speaker also includes a replaceable battery and is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio capabilities.

The Xtreme 4 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, has a USB-out port to charge devices and has multi-speaker connectivity via the JBL Portable app and Auracast. Battery life is rated at 24 hours at moderate volume levels. The speaker will be available in three colors.

The JBL Xtreme 4. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Clip 5 ($80, June)

The JBL Clip 5 has a redesigned carabiner with a "bigger and more accessible opening, making it easier to clip on anywhere." JBL says it also has increased driver power that allows for more "streamlined sound and consistent bass at every volume."

Battery life is rated at 12 hours at moderate volume levels, and the speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio capabilities. It is IP67 waterproof and dustproof and has JBL Portable app support and multi-speaker connectivity via Auracast. It will be available in six colors.

The JBL Clip 5. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Go 4 ($50, June)

JBL says it has improved the sound of its smallest speaker, the Go 4, which has "more robust sound and punchier bass than its predecessor." It also has an "updated silhouette" and a wider and more durable carrying strap.

The Go 4 is rated for 7 hours of playtime at moderate volume levels, is IP67 waterproof and dustproof and comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio. It also has multi-speaker connectivity via the JBL Portable app and Auracast. There will be six color options.

JBL Go 4. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL PartyBox Club 120 ($400, April)

JBL says the successor to the PartyBox 110 features "powerful sound and deeper bass, along with a symmetric and themed light show guaranteed to offer an amazing visual experience with starry lights, cool light trails, and strobe light effects all synced with your music." It can be linked with an unlimited amount of other JBL PartyBoxes (or paired to another PartyBox Club 120 to create stereo sound) and can connect with other JBL Auracast-enabled portable speakers via Auracast.

Battery life is rated at 12 hours at moderate volume levels, and the speaker has a replaceable battery that's easy to swap out (you can purchase additional batteries to extend playing time). It's compatible with the JBL PartyBox App and has two mic inputs and one guitar input. The PartyBox Club 120 is IPX4 splash-proof.

The JBL PartyBox Club 120 Screenshot by David carnoy/CNET

JBL PartyBox Stage 320 ($600, April)

JBL says the successor to the PartyBox 310 has upgraded drivers, with two "high-sensitivity woofers and dual tweeters" that help deliver better clarity at high volumes (its power output is rated at 240W). Equipped with a telescopic handle and wide, sturdy wheels, the PartyBox Stage 320 can be linked with an unlimited amount of other JBL PartyBoxes or paired to another PartyBox Stage 320 to create stereo sound, and it can connect with other JBL Auracast-enabled portable speakers via Auracast.

Battery life is rated at 18 hours at moderate volume levels, and the speaker has a replaceable battery that's easy to swap out (you can purchase additional batteries to extend playing time). The speaker is compatible with the JBL PartyBox App.

The JBL PartyBox Stage 300. Screenshot by David carnoy/CNET

As soon as the new speakers become available, I'll do some hands-on testing and let you know just how improved these models are and whether I think they're a good value compared with the competition.