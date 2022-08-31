Disney in Early Stages of Creating Membership Similar to Amazon Prime, Report Says

Disney is in the early stages of planning a membership program similar to Amazon prime, according to a report Wednesday from The Wall Street Journal.

The membership would offer "discounts or special perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise," WSJ cited unnamed sources as saying. Disney hopes the program will capitalize on cross-selling across its various entertainment entities, both to provide more value to its customers by personalizing their content, as well as to collect data and information on those preferences, according to the report.

The membership program would help customers of one Disney product or service receive discounts for others. Disney already offers some added benefits to Disney Plus members for other Disney properties. For example, Disney World is currently offering 25% off stays for Disney Plus subscribers.

The company is also talking about working with third parties to offer more Disney experiences, such as discounted to tickets to Disney shows on Broadway, the report said.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

