DirecTV To Drop Russian Network RT America, Says Report

The satellite TV company reportedly announced it will no longer carry Russia's state-controlled TV channel's programming.

Antonio Ruiz Camacho headshot
Antonio Ruiz Camacho
directv-logo

DirectTV will reportedly stop carrying RT America's programming, according to Axios. 

 DirecTV

DirecTV will no longer carry RT America's programming following Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to a report Tuesday from Axios. RT is one of Russia's state-controlled international television networks.

"In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year's contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately," DirecTV reportedly said in a statement to Axios.

DirectTV and RT didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

More to come.