Anker's Powered-Up New Soundcore Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker Is Coming in February

At CES 2024, Anker has announced several new charging products along with a handful of smart home devices from its Eufy brand. It's been quiet when it comes to its Soundcore audio line, which includes headphones and speakers, but it did unveil one new Bluetooth speaker, the Soundcore Boom 2. It's set to ship in mid-February and carries a list price of $130.

I liked the original Soundcore Motion Boom, which made our best Bluetooth speakers list and was one of the better boom box Bluetooth speaker values over the last few years (it sells for around $80). Anker also released the step-up Motion Boom Plus, which received a CNET Editors' Choice award in 2022.

I haven't listened to the new Boom 2 (Anker dropped "Motion" from its name), but it has double the power rating of the original, so it should play louder, kick out more bass and presumably offer better clarity at higher volumes. It also has a couple of built-in LED lights to help create that party vibe. As I said, it lists for $130 (that's $30 more than the list price of the Motion Boom), but I suspect it will sell for closer to $100.

As soon as I get a review sample, I'll give you my hands-on impressions. In the meantime, here are the Boom 2's key specs, according to Anker.

Soundcore by Anker Boom 2 key features