Save $19 on Oculus Quest 2 now, or get a $50 store credit next week

You can score the VR headset for as low as $280 today, or wait until next week's Black Friday deals at Target and Amazon.

oculus-quest-notifications

Score discounts on the Oculus Quest 2 this Black Friday.

 Scott Stein/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

If you're looking to buy an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset this holiday season, you snag it for $19 off now at Dailysteals with code SDBDSQST. With the coupon code, the 128GB model is drops to $280, or the 256GB model drops to $380. Both are $19 discounts compared to the standard $299 and $399 Oculus Quest 2 prices. (Daily Steals has higher base prices than other retailers, for some reason.)

See at Daily Steals

But if you have to wait until next week, you can also get a deal when buying the headset at Target or Amazon. The retailers will offer a $50 credit with the purchase of an Oculus Quest 2, according to a Target advertisement and Amazon press release Monday. Although the Oculus Quest 2 appears to be full price at both retailers, the $50 store credit makes it one of the best deal on the VR headset this year. 

See at Target
See at Amazon

Some important notes:

  • The $50 store credit would be discounts on future purchases; you're still paying the full $300 price when you buy the headset.
  • At Target, the deal appears to start on Sunday, Nov. 21, and will run through Saturday, Nov. 27. The promotional credit will be available at Amazon on Thursday, Nov. 25, for a 48-hour sales event
  • The store credit deal could be coming to more retailers as we inch closer to Black Friday. 

We will update this story as more details become available. In the meantime, CNET collected the best Black Friday sales (and ad scans) from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more. 

This story was updated after its original publication with some additional detail and context.

