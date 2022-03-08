Apple Event Today: How to Watch iOS 15.4 Coming Russian Internet Takes a Hit Gas Prices Student Loan Payments Google Doodle Marks International Women's Day
Heardle Is Like Wordle, but for Music Lovers

Players have six tries to guess one of Spotify's most-streamed songs.

Dan Avery headshot
Dan Avery
Beyonce

Beyoncé performs during The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in 2013.

 Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment

Wordle has inspired spin-offs that focus on geography, Lord of the Rings lore and even NSFW words. Now there's Heardle, which is like Wordle for your ears.

Players listen to a short audio clip and get six chances to guess what song it is. In the first round, the clip is only a second long, but more of the track is played as you burn through your chances (or skip past a round).

Heardle

Heardle randomly pulls songs from Soundcloud's most-streamed tracks over the last decade.

 Heardle

In the final round, you get to hear a full 16 seconds of the song.

It's a lot like Name That Tune, though the system autocompletes artist names and songs as you type.

Heardle

Heardle gives you six chances to name a song and artist, playing a longer clip of the track with each wrong guess.

 Dan Avery/CNET

It helps if you're up on current pop music, though, as each Heardle is "randomly plucked" from a list of the songs most streamed on Soundcloud in the past decade, according to developer Omaske Studio.

You can play on your computer, phone or tablet but, like Wordle, it only saves your streak if you play on the same device each day. 

Have more specific music tastes? There's Taylordle, where Swifties can guess at words relating to the Grammy-winning singer's oeuvre. (Spoiler: Friday's word, "seven," is a song off Swift's 2020 album Folklore.)

And Weezle, where players get six tries to guess a five-letter word from Weezer's discography, launched Thursday.

