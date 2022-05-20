Tiny Solar-Powered Sensors Float in the Wind Gathering Environmental Data

With ever-increasing ecological challenges facing the world, gathering environmental data is proving to be an important part of the struggle to develop our technology in relation to the natural world, rather than in opposition to it.

Researchers at the University of Washington have a new tool they hope can aid in this struggle: tiny battery-free sensors that can be dispersed in the wind via a drone to gather environmental data over a large area.

The inspiration for these sensors is the dandelion seed.

CNET

The electronics that gather the data and transmit it wirelessly sit on a plastic disc that's laser-cut into a shape designed to be carried by the wind and also land with the solar panels that power the device facing up.

Vikram Iyer, an Assistant Professor at UW, says that the devices are small and light enough that a drone could carry 1000 of them.

Researchers from UW say they're working on making these types of electronic devices more sustainable, and are investigating ways to perhaps change the shape of the device as it falls to give greater control over where it lands.

To see these dandelion-inspired sensors up-close and dropped from a drone, check out the video of our trip to the lab embedded in this article.