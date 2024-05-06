The Boeing Starliner Is Finally Taking People Into Space: How to Watch the Launch Tonight

The Boeing Starliner started life in 2010, when it was selected by NASA to be the next reusable transport to the International Space Station. It took well over a decade, but Starliner is finally set to make its first crewed voyage to the ISS on Monday night, and you can watch it happen.

NASA scheduled the launch for 10:34 p.m. ET/7:34 p.m. PT on May 6 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Florida's Cape Canaveral. The Starliner will launch with an Atlas V rocket that was created by the United Launch Alliance, which is a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Traveling with the Starliner are astronauts Sunita (Suni) Williams and Barry (Butch) Wilmore.

NASA says the missions will take the astronauts to the ISS for a little over a week to test the Starliner spacecraft and its subsystems before returning to Earth. The testing is the final step in certifying the Starliner for repeat use in transport missions to and from the ISS. If everything goes according to plan, the Starliner should reach the ISS approximately 26 hours after launch.

This is the first new spacecraft to head to the ISS since the SpaceX Demo-2 made the same voyage back in 2020.

"The arrival of a brand-new vehicle, the first crewed flight of a new-generation spacecraft is a really big deal," said Michael Barratt, one of seven residents of the ISS. "You leave nothing to chance."

A mission 14 years in the making

The Starliner was initially conceived as a commercial effort to take more people into space. In 2014, NASA tapped Boeing and SpaceX, and made the Starliner one of the first privately constructed spacecraft to shuttle astronauts to the International Space Station. NASA wanted to lean more on private business to build and maintain such spacecraft instead of performing all of the work by itself.

Starliner had to learn how to walk before it could run, however. Initial test flights were delayed for several reasons, ranging anywhere from unfavorable weather conditions to software issues. The unmanned test flights were delayed again in 2021 and eventually pushed back to 2022 for myriad reasons.

The unmanned test flight finally launched on May 19, 2022, and completed its mission a week later. It was a huge win for the Boeing crew since that opened the doors for a crewed mission to the ISS. NASA was pretty pumped about it as well. But that launch was pushed back due to various issues, including some with the Atlas V rocket that would be responsible for launching the Starliner.

The delays are over now, and the rocket is ready for launch.

How to watch the Boeing Starliner launch

NASA is livestreaming the event from its YouTube channel. The direct video link is here. NASA will begin coverage at 5:45 p.m. ET this evening and broadcast through the launch with commentary by Spaceflight Now's Will Robinson-Smith.

Some other YouTube channels will also livestream the event, including SpaceX, Space.com's VideoFromSpace channel and the Associated Press YouTube channel. There are several others as well, so surf YouTube for Starliner livestreams, and pick the one you like best.