The final solar eclipse of 2022 is coming fast. It's a partial eclipse (so the sun won't go completely dark) visible in parts of Asia, Africa and Europe on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

We can thank the moon for the cosmic spectacle that is a solar eclipse. Our lunar neighbor moves between the sun and Earth, dropping its shadow down on us. For a partial eclipse, only a section of the sun is blocked, so it looks like a dark bite has been removed from the sun's circle.

Enlarge Image NASA

Viewing the eclipse in person depends on your location, timing and weather (keep your fingers crossed for clear skies). If you're in the eclipse path, plug your location into Timeanddate's eclipse lookup feature or check out the interactive eclipse map to get your viewing time.

You're still in luck even if you're not in the right place in the world. The Virtual Telescope Project will host an eclipse livestream starting at 2 a.m. PT on Oct. 25. That might not be the best timing for people in the US, but you can always check out the rerun later.

The online stream will be easy on the eyes, but if you have the luck to view the eclipse in person, be sure to take some precautions. Don't look at the sun without eye protection. Use eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector for safe viewing.

This is the second and last solar eclipse of 2022 following another partial eclipse back in April. There's still a total lunar eclipse on tap for early November, but you'll have to wait until April 2023 for the next time the moon butts in front of the sun.