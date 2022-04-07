Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson National Beer Day National Burrito Day MLB Opening Day 2022 Student Loan Repayment Freeze Darwin Notebooks
Featured Space Climate Biology

Watch Mars Go Dark as a Rowdy Dust Cloud Blasts Across the Landscape

The red planet sure knows how to kick up a dust fuss.

Amanda Kooser headshot
Amanda Kooser
dustcloudmars

NASA's Curiosity rover caught sight of a dust cloud moving across Mars in March 2022.

 NASA/JPL-Caltech
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet.

Mars would be a great place to exfoliate your skin. The windy planet has a habit of kicking up dust, generating whirlwinds and gritty clouds. NASA's Curiosity rover captured some fantastic footage of a nearby dust cloud so intense it turned the sky dark.

The Curiosity team shared a GIF of the action on Wednesday, saying "Did it get dark in here? Oh, that's just the dust cloud I caught with my hazcam. While this isn't the first dusty gust I've captured, its size and proximity made for a dense shadow."

The footage comes from one of the rover's hazard avoidance cameras (hazcams for short) in March.  

While Mars is infamous for its dust devils, which can leave scratch-like marks across the landscape, this probably wasn't one of those. "Scientists believe it's a wind gust rather than a dust devil since it doesn't appear to have the trademark vorticity, or twisting, of a dust devil," NASA JPL said in a photo journal entry.

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

See all photos

Curiosity has been in residence on the red planet since 2012. It regularly takes time to capture images of the surrounding landscape and look for dust devil action. It caught sight of quite a good one in 2020

Dust on Mars can be a problem for NASA's robotic explorers. A global dust storm ended the Opportunity rover's mission and the Ingenuity lander has been dealing with thick dust coat. Curiosity, however, doesn't rely on solar power, so it can enjoy the view as the dust flies.

Now playing: Watch this: Starship, Artemis and the race to low-Earth orbit: What...
9:09