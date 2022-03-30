Russian Capsule Brings NASA Astronaut Back to Earth as Ukraine War Continues

NASA/Bill Ingalls

War in Ukraine

Despite the highest geopolitical tension between Russia and the United States in a generation, an American astronaut joined two Russian cosmonauts aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft to return from the International Space Station to a safe landing in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

NASA's Mark Vande Hei set a new American record for the most time away from Earth in a single trip, spending 355 days in space. That's the same duration cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov spent on the station, having originally launched with Vande Hei last April on a different Soyuz. Soyuz commander Anton Shkaplerov joined Vande Hei and Dubrov for the trip back to the surface, landing at 4:28 a.m. PT.

The full trip from orbit to Earth took a little over four hours, ending with a parachute-assisted landing on the Kazakh steppe. NASA personnel greeted Vande Hei after landing to check the astronaut's vitals and he will make the trip home to the US on a NASA aircraft.

The routine return comes amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine and weeks of tension between the Kremlin and Washington. Earlier this month Russian space agency Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin began making bizarre threats about the two nations' collaboration on the ISS. A Russian state-controlled media outlet posted a video that appeared to show cosmonauts waving goodbye to Vande Hei on the station before the Russian segment of the ISS is seen separating and going its own way in orbit.

Russian gov't-controlled RIA Novosti @rianru posted a video on Telegram made by @Roscosmos where cosmonauts say goodbye to Mark Vande Hei on #ISS, depart, and then the Russian segment detaches from the rest of ISS. @Rogozin is clearly threatening the ISS program. #NASA #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/fj2coK1xR1 — NASA Watch (@NASAWatch) March 5, 2022

Since the beginning of the war, however, NASA officials have insisted everything remains normal between all participants in the ISS program.

In the end, everyone made it back to Earth with smiling faces and no incident.

Vande Hei's mission eclipsed the NASA record set by astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days in space in one go.

There are now three astronauts from NASA, one from the European Space Agency and three Russian cosmonauts on the ISS. Three more NASA astronauts and one from the ESA are set to arrive in late April -- they'll be riding aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon.