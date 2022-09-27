Hurricane Ian is lumbering across the Atlantic, packing rain and dangerous winds as it aims for Cuba and Florida. Satellites are tracking the storm's path and strength while delivering sobering visuals of its size and movement.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Earth-observing GOES-16 satellite has one of the best views from space. Imagery from Monday shows the storm's swirling pattern and reach. NOAA tweeted a satellite time lapse in the morning showing the storm's movement.

TROPICAL UPDATE: @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️ is closely monitoring #Hurricane #Ian in the Caribbean this morning. A #TropicalStorm Warning is in effect for the Florida Keys & a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are up for parts of the Florida peninsula. https://t.co/bf9oyNUeIP #FLwx pic.twitter.com/GIj6xobCDh — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) September 26, 2022

NOAA followed that view with another look at the strengthening hurricane.

TROPICAL UPDATE: #Hurricane #Ian continues to strengthen in the Caribbean this morning, seen here from @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️. A #TropicalStorm Warning is up for much of the Keys, with a Hurricane Watch/Tropical Storm Watch for parts of mainland Florida. https://t.co/bf9oyNCDkf #FLwx pic.twitter.com/oOU4iCLGxW — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) September 26, 2022

The National Hurricane Center's Monday advisory warned of life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, flash floods and possible mudslides for portions of western Cuba beginning in the evening. It also warned of storm surge conditions for much of the Florida west coast as Ian stays on the move through this week.

The hurricane's ultimate path is still a bit uncertain. As of Monday afternoon, it was packing sustained winds of 85 mph (137 km/h), which would qualify it as a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, a way of assessing a storm's intensity and potential for property damage.

Florida is prepping for the storm's arrival. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of the state's 67 counties. NASA announced plans on Monday to roll its Artemis I moon rocket back into its garage at Kennedy Space Center in Florida to protect the mission from any storm impact.

NOAA put together a one-stop resource for satellite imagery, forecasts, safety information and resources for Hurricane Ian. If you're in the possible path of the storm, check out our preparedness guide. Humanity's eyes up in space will continue to follow along as Ian moves toward land.